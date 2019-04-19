March Unemployment Ticks Up

North Carolina’s March 2019 unemployment rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 8,543 over the month to 4,826,260 and increased 54,964 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 5,136 over the month to 199,899 and decreased 5,031 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 6,200 to 4,540,800 in March. The major industries with the largest over-the-month increases were Education & Health Services at 2,700, followed by Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,600; Information, 800; Government, 700; Other Services, 700; and Professional & Business Services, 500. Major industries experiencing decreases were Manufacturing, 1,200; Financial Activities, 200; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 200; Construction, 100; and Mining & Logging, 100.