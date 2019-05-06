Governor Declares Hurricane Awareness

RALEIGH-- As North Carolina works to rebuild from past storms, Governor Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to take steps now to get ready for the next hurricane season. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and to encourage residents to prepare, Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed May 5-11 as Hurricane Preparedness Week. “North Carolina has been hit by two huge storms in two years, and we know from experience that any storm should be taken seriously,” said Gov. Cooper. “We hope and pray that North Carolina will be spared this hurricane season, but we must do everything we can to be prepared. Now is the time to get ready to protect your home and family from the next hurricane.” History indicates that families and communities who prepare in advance for hurricanes and other disasters are generally able to recover more quickly. Gov. Cooper urged families not to wait until a possible hurricane is in the forecast and to make time now to discuss their emergency plans, review their homeowners and renters insurance policies, and update their emergency supplies. An emergency supply kit should contain enough supplies not just to get through the storm, but for the potentially lengthy aftermath. Make sure to have enough non-perishable food and water to last each family member three to seven days During storms, people should stay tuned to a trusted local news source and keep a battery-powered radio nearby for weather and evacuation information. They also need to heed the warnings of state and local officials and evacuate quickly when told to do so. “It’s critical that people prepare themselves and their families now for emergencies,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Prepare not just for the storm itself but for the days to follow, as with the larger storms it sometimes takes a few days for essential services to be restored.” Hooks reiterated that the most dangerous threat from hurricanes and tropical storms is flooding and storm surge. The storm doesn’t even have to be classified as a tropical system to cause serious damage, he said. More information on hurricanes and overall emergency preparedness can be found on the ReadyNC mobile app and online at www.ReadyNC.org. Tweet Next >