Wake County Wells Contaminated

Wake County officials have issued a warning to thousands of private wells owners that their water may be unsafe to drink, after recent samples tested by the county found unsafe levels of uranium, radon and radium. Evan Kane, Groundwater Protection and Wells Manager for Wake County, says private well owners are responsible for the regular maintenance and testing of their water supply, but the County is working to get the word out to all the affected parties. The campaign is spreading the word through: direct mail, hand-delivered notices, online resources and in-person meetings to discuss the dangers and solutions. The 1st round of meetings scheduled for 6-8 tonight (MON) at New Bethel Baptist Church in Rolesville. The provided link — to the County's online resource — contains all the information a private well owner needs to get started, including how to find out if they are in the affected area. http://www.wakegov.com/water/wells/notice/Pages/meetings.aspx