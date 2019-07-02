Fireworks Cause Elevated Wildfire Risk

RALEIGH—With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the N.C. Forest Service has advised people to celebrate with caution as dry weather conditions have created an elevated wildfire risk statewide. Fireworks pose an extreme hazard in these weather conditions, especially when used near dry vegetation or combustible materials. According to North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, fireworks can cause wildfires even without dry weather conditions. “With the extreme temperatures we have now, there’s a real danger that we could start having a lot of wildfires,” said Troxler. “Last year, after all the rain and everything we went through, there were 35 wildfires that started from fireworks.” These warnings come during a dry year for North Carolina, with 355 wildfires occurring statewide in the month of May alone. Officials recommend that people enjoy professional firework shows to reduce the risk of wildfires. Those who choose to display their own fireworks are encouraged to proceed with extreme caution. Large fireworks such as ground spinners, firecrackers, round spinner, bottle rockets, Roman candles, and mortars are illegal in North Carolina. However, even legal fireworks can pose a major hazard in dry weather conditions. “Sparklers burn at about 1,800°F or more, so there’s plenty of chance for ignition of a wildfire,” said Troxler. “Glow worms burn directly on the ground. Even the small ones can cause a wildfire in extreme dry conditions like we’re experiencing now.” While fireworks are the most common culprit for wildfires during Independence Day, officials encourage people to remain careful with all celebratory activities. “We’re celebrating our independence and our freedom, so it needs to be festive,” said Troxler. “Be careful with grills and campfires. There are accidents that happen with them that result in fires almost on a daily basis. Think before you do.” The N.C. Forest Service advises people to stay aware of their surroundings, follow all instructions provided, and ensure all burning material is extinguished before leaving the scene of fireworks. Tweet Next >