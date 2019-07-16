Invasive Insect Threatens North Carolina Agriculture

RALEIGH – Travelers are advised to remain cautious of a hitchhiking invasive insect this summer. The Spotted Lanternfly, native to Southeast Asia, has been causing trouble for United States farmers since 2014 and could possibly make its way to North Carolina if travelers are not careful. Known for its glowing body, spotted wings, and destructive impact on crops, the Spotted Lanternfly has been found in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture is concerned about the impact that the insect could have on North Carolina’s $91.8 billion agriculture industry if it is brought here. “We share a border with Virginia--it’s that close,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We’re asking people to be on the lookout for this pest as they travel. They will hitch a ride and come back south. We certainly have to keep them out of North Carolina. As big as agriculture is here, we don’t need another invasive pest to deal with.” The Spotted Lanternfly is known to feed on many different plant species, but it has a preference for hops, grapes, and hardwood trees. Given that these three crops play a big role in North Carolina agriculture, the Department of Agriculture is saying the insect could pose a huge threat to the industry. In addition to feeding on crops, the invasive species is also known to “damage trees causing them to develop weeping wounds that elave a gray or black trail of sap down the trunk. This sap attracts other insects, such as wasps and ants, and can lead to the formation of fungal mats at the base of trees,” according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. People can avoid bringing the Spotted Lanternfly to North Carolina by remaining vigilant when traveling north. Travelers, particularly those who have visited areas where the insect has been spotted, are advised to wash their cars before returning to North Carolina. Officials say the Spotted Lanternfly can lay its eggs on any type of flat outdoor service, such as the roof of a car, from July to December. The insect is not hard to detect, given its bold appearance. “This thing is a flying insect,” said Troxler. “The adults have black heads and grayish wings with black spots on them. Their bodies appear to glow red. When you look for them, they are bold in color and have dotted patterns, so they are easy to spot.” The North Carolina Department of Agriculture recommends that anyone who encounters a Spotted Lanternfly or its eggs call the Plant Industry Division at 919-707-3730. Tweet Next >