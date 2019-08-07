Marshall To Lead Committee

“I’m honored to be appointed to these leadership positions concerning securities regulation and our advisory role with the Uniform Law Commission,” said Secretary Marshall. Marshall served as President of NASS in 2015.

"I am proud to appoint my bipartisan colleagues to these important posts. They will be on the forefront of vital issues facing Secretaries of State across the country and I look forward to working closely with them,” said NASS President and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The Securities Committee reviews the actions of the North American Securities Administrators (NASAA) and other stakeholder organizations, congress, and relevant federal agencies with an interest in state securities regulation.

Secretary Marshall will co-chair the Securities Committee with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.\

The Uniform Law Commission provides states with model legislation designed to bring clarity to critical areas of state statutory law. Subject matter practitioners provide input to the law commissioners as they consider changes to existing law or creating new laws.

Founded in 1904, NASS is the oldest nonpartisan professional organization of public officials in the United States.

\The NC Secretary of State is the lead agency in administering the state’s Securities laws by registering and regulating more than $200 billion in securities offerings and investigating and prosecuting significant white-collar crimes.