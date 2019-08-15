New Chief Ranger Appointed

RALEIGH -- Keith Nealson has been named chief ranger of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. He succeeds Bryan Dowdy, who recently retired after 30 years of service to the division. The chief ranger is responsible for the state parks law enforcement program and training process. The position requires a balance of resource management, education, safety, and law enforcement to protect natural resources, visitor safety, and visitor experiences in the parks. Nealson graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science. He joined the Division of Parks and Recreation in 1998 as a maintenance mechanic at William B. Umstead State Park and became a ranger there shortly thereafter. In 2009, Nealson was promoted to Superintendent of Eno River State Park and served in that position for ten years. “Keith brings a new set of skills and a new perspective to the chief ranger position,” said Dwayne Patterson, state parks director. “He has shown exemplary leadership at Eno River, one of our most popular state parks, and is respected by his colleagues. I expect our park rangers will greatly benefit from his direction.” As Nealson looks ahead to his responsibilities as chief ranger, his vision is clear: “I am looking forward to working with all of the parks to identify what their law enforcement needs and challenges are so that I can get them the training and support required to meet them,” he said. Nealson began his new position on Aug. 1 in Raleigh. Ranger Kimberly Radewicz will serve as acting superintendent at Eno River State Park in the interim. Tweet Next >