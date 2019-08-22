New Broughton Hospital Opened

MORGANTON -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials joined other state and local officials to dedicate the new Broughton Hospital, one of the state's three acute care psychiatric hospitals. "Today’s dedication marks the start of a new era of acute mental health care for residents of our 37 western counties," said DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. "From start to finish, the hospital was designed by and for the people it serves. It was built with the understanding that wellbeing is rooted in whole-person health care." The new hospital features a state-of-the-art laboratory, pharmacy, dental and radiology departments, courtyards and a treatment mall. The new facility puts under one roof the care and services currently provided in four separate buildings on the Broughton Hospital campus. Patients will receive care in a three-story building with courtyards, more natural lighting and enhancements — like a living skills kitchen. The building includes 16 patient care units with a mix of private and semi-private rooms. Staff will begin the transfer of patients to the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in late September. At the time of the move, the 477,000-square-foot hospital will be staffed for the current capacity of 297 beds. However, capacity can be increased over time to up to 382 beds. "This new building provides a more therapeutic environment that supports the way psychiatric care is provided today, with more privacy and dignity for patients with private and semi-private rooms and a more collaborative work environment for staff," said Kody H. Kinsley, DHHS Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health & Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. "New Broughton Hospital will not only allow for efficient and high-quality care, it will enable healing and result in improved outcomes for those we serve." The cost of basic construction for building, utilities and grounds was $129.9 million, with the total funding for new construction, design, medical equipment, furniture, telecommunications, information technology and equipment being $154.7 million. The original Broughton Hospital admitted its first patient in 1883 and has been nationally recognized for its ornate design. Patients were previously housed in four different buildings with treatment teams spread around the hospital rather than near patient care units. Broughton Hospital is one of three regional psychiatric hospitals with statutory responsibility for operating as a part of the Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities within DHHS. The hospital serves the western 37 counties of North Carolina as part of the state's system of care and treatment for people with mental illness. Broughton Hospital also offers the only state-wide Deaf Services Unit, in that it is structurally designed and has staff who are equipped with specialized skills to support patients who are deaf and hard of hearing. Tweet < Prev Next >