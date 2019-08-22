Adjutant General To Retire

RALEIGH -- Major General Greg Lusk, 40th adjutant general for the North Carolina National Guard, plans to retire this winter. Lusk was appointed as the adjutant general of North Carolina in 2010 and has served with honorable distinction as a North Carolina Guardsman for over 40 years. “Major General Lusk has been a critical part of our Department of Public Safety and State Emergency Response Leadership Team,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “His leadership and reputation as a Soldier’s General have been an asset to the North Carolina Guard and the state. I wish Major General Lusk and his family the very best in retirement and extend my appreciation for his service to North Carolina and the nation.” Lusk was sworn in as the 40th adjutant general by Governor Beverly Perdue at the North Carolina State Capitol on October 20, 2010. For almost nine years he has led nearly 12,000 soldiers and airmen and over 1,800 full-time federal and state employees across the state. During his tenure, Lusk has been integral in supporting NC Emergency Management and three governors in responding to many natural and man-made disasters in the state and region and has guided the transformation of the NC Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational reserve force, building readiness, reliability and relevancy across the state’s Army and Air Guard units. “I am forever humbled and grateful for having had the honor and privilege of serving alongside the men and women of the North Carolina National Guard and our equally serving and dedicated families,” said Lusk. “Together we have answered historic calls to duty around the globe on behalf of our nation, as well as on behalf of our state during hurricanes, floods, winter storms and periods of civil unrest. Selflessly dedicated, the men and women and families of the NC Guard have and will continue to exemplify and represent what is truly great about being a North Carolinian and an American” “Major General Lusk is a consummate leader. As I reflect on his 40 years of extraordinary service to our great state and nation, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude,” said Department of Public Safety, Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “The North Carolina National Guard’s work under Major General Lusk’s leadership has saved lives in North Carolina and has protected our national interests abroad. As Adjutant General, he has been a critical and valued member of our leadership team at DPS and I am personally grateful for his wise counsel, dedication and partnership.” The Governor’s Office, along with the Department of Public Safety and NC Guard leadership will begin the process to designate a qualified replacement to be adjutant general. Tweet Next >