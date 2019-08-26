 
 
Monday - August 26, 2019
Disaster Info Sessions Start In Hurricane Impacted Areas
Written by Josh Zach   
Monday, 26 August 2019 10:58

Starting today (MON), State officials will hold a series of community disaster information sessions to provide an update on recovery resources that are available in hurricane-impacted areas of eastern North Carolina.

 

The first of 15 planned info sessions is tonight (Mon, Aug.26) ... scheduled for 6:00 PM at the Lumbee Tribe Southern Spirit Community Building (1872 Back Swamp Road) in Lumberton.

Tue, Aug. 27

• Missionary Baptist Association (296 N. Trent Road) in Merritt

Thu, Aug. 29

• St. Luke AME Zion Church (91 Main Street) in Maysville
• Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.) (2389 West Wards Bridge Road) in Warsaw

Tue, Sept. 3

• St. Peter AME Zion Church (617 Queen Street) in New Bern
• First Baptist Church (521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Bladenboro

Thu, Sept. 5

• Mattamuskeet Early College High School Cafeteria (20392 US Highway 264) in Swan Quarter
• St. Stephens AME Church (501 Red Cross Street) in Wilmington

Mon, Sept. 9

• Columbus County Dream Center (403 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue) in Whiteville
• Faith Tabernacle of Praise (413 NC Highway 101) in Beaufort

Tue, Sept. 10

• Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church (1882 Lincoln Road NE) in Leland
• First Baptist Church (302 Moore Street) in Fayetteville

Thursday, Sept. 12

• St. Augustus AME Zion Church (318 North Street) in Kinston
• St. James Pentecostal Church (210 Montague Road) in Currie

Date TBD:

• St. Julia's AME Zion Church (112 Kerr Street) in Jacksonville

All information sessions are scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM— All community members are encouraged to attend the information sessions staged in their communities

State agencies hosting the events include: the Offices of the Governor, Emergency Management and DHHS, as well as the Dept. of Environmental Quality and the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

Last Updated on Monday, 26 August 2019 11:14
 
