Disaster Info Sessions Start In Hurricane Impacted Areas

Starting today (MON), State officials will hold a series of community disaster information sessions to provide an update on recovery resources that are available in hurricane-impacted areas of eastern North Carolina.

The first of 15 planned info sessions is tonight (Mon, Aug.26) ... scheduled for 6:00 PM at the Lumbee Tribe Southern Spirit Community Building (1872 Back Swamp Road) in Lumberton.

Tue, Aug. 27

• Missionary Baptist Association (296 N. Trent Road) in Merritt

Thu, Aug. 29



• St. Luke AME Zion Church (91 Main Street) in Maysville

• Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.) (2389 West Wards Bridge Road) in Warsaw

Tue, Sept. 3



• St. Peter AME Zion Church (617 Queen Street) in New Bern

• First Baptist Church (521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Bladenboro

Thu, Sept. 5



• Mattamuskeet Early College High School Cafeteria (20392 US Highway 264) in Swan Quarter

• St. Stephens AME Church (501 Red Cross Street) in Wilmington

Mon, Sept. 9



• Columbus County Dream Center (403 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue) in Whiteville

• Faith Tabernacle of Praise (413 NC Highway 101) in Beaufort

Tue, Sept. 10



• Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church (1882 Lincoln Road NE) in Leland

• First Baptist Church (302 Moore Street) in Fayetteville

Thursday, Sept. 12



• St. Augustus AME Zion Church (318 North Street) in Kinston

• St. James Pentecostal Church (210 Montague Road) in Currie



Date TBD:



• St. Julia's AME Zion Church (112 Kerr Street) in Jacksonville



All information sessions are scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM— All community members are encouraged to attend the information sessions staged in their communities

State agencies hosting the events include: the Offices of the Governor, Emergency Management and DHHS, as well as the Dept. of Environmental Quality and the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.