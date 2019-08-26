Disaster Info Sessions Start In Hurricane Impacted Areas

|
Starting today (MON), State officials will hold a series of community disaster information sessions to provide an update on recovery resources that are available in hurricane-impacted areas of eastern North Carolina.
The first of 15 planned info sessions is tonight (Mon, Aug.26) ... scheduled for 6:00 PM at the Lumbee Tribe Southern Spirit Community Building (1872 Back Swamp Road) in Lumberton.
Tue, Aug. 27
• Missionary Baptist Association (296 N. Trent Road) in Merritt
Thu, Aug. 29
• St. Luke AME Zion Church (91 Main Street) in Maysville
• Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help (R.E.A.C.H.) (2389 West Wards Bridge Road) in Warsaw
Tue, Sept. 3
• St. Peter AME Zion Church (617 Queen Street) in New Bern
• First Baptist Church (521 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Bladenboro
Thu, Sept. 5
• Mattamuskeet Early College High School Cafeteria (20392 US Highway 264) in Swan Quarter
• St. Stephens AME Church (501 Red Cross Street) in Wilmington
Mon, Sept. 9
• Columbus County Dream Center (403 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue) in Whiteville
• Faith Tabernacle of Praise (413 NC Highway 101) in Beaufort
Tue, Sept. 10
• Johnson Chapel AME Zion Church (1882 Lincoln Road NE) in Leland
• First Baptist Church (302 Moore Street) in Fayetteville
Thursday, Sept. 12
• St. Augustus AME Zion Church (318 North Street) in Kinston
• St. James Pentecostal Church (210 Montague Road) in Currie
Date TBD:
• St. Julia's AME Zion Church (112 Kerr Street) in Jacksonville
All information sessions are scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM— All community members are encouraged to attend the information sessions staged in their communities
State agencies hosting the events include: the Offices of the Governor, Emergency Management and DHHS, as well as the Dept. of Environmental Quality and the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.