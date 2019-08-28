Ward Retires a Hurricane

The Carolina Hurricanes announced, Wednesday, that they've signed Cam Ward to a one-day contract so the goalie can retire as a member of the team where he won a Stanley Cup. Last season Ward played for Chicago and, last November, played his first game in PNC Arena as a member of a visiting team. Hurricanes fans and the team paid tribute to the goaltender who played 13 seasons in Raleigh (and still lives there). Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell said, "Cam was a cornerstone for this organization for more than a decade ... From his ‘Cam’s Champs’ program to his efforts with the Hurricanes Foundation and time spent teaching at our hockey camps, he had a tremendous impact on this community. We’re proud that he has chosen to retire with the Carolina Hurricanes.” “It was an honor and a privilege to wear the Hurricanes jersey for 13 years,” said Ward. “Throughout it all, what stayed clear to me was my love for this organization, this city and this fan base. It is why my family and I call Raleigh home, and will continue to call it home. I appreciate all of the support the fans gave me throughout the highs and the lows. I thank you. “I’d also like to thank the great teammates, coaches and staff members I worked with during my time as a player in Carolina. I will always treasure my memories as a player at PNC Arena, from winning the Stanley Cup to representing the organization in the All-Star Game. While this wasn’t an easy decision, I’m looking forward to making the transition with my family and seeing what the future holds for me post career.” The 35 year old Ward — who won the 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy in leading the Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup championship — holds a number of Hurricanes franchise records including wins, shutouts and saves, as well as points by a goalie ... he scored a goal and assisted on 11 others. Tweet Next >