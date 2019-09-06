Storm Winds Over OBX

RALEIGH -- Gov. Roy Cooper urged people in Northeastern North Carolina to continue to shelter in place and stay off the roads as Hurricane Dorian pounds the Outer Banks through the day, with continued threats of four to seven feet of storm surge and flash flooding off the North Carolina coast. “Look out for quick rising storm surge and flash flooding at the coast. Do not try to return home until your local officials have said it is safe to do so. We cannot let our guard down,” Governor Cooper said. The eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras at 8:30 this morning. Wind gusts up to 120 miles per hours, road closures due to downed limbs and flooding, and surging seas remain a threat, particularly in the northern coastal part of our state. Dangerous flash floods and tornadoes remain a possibility through the day. The storm is expected to continue to move swiftly and clear the state tonight. Storm surges are expected to reach four to seven feet from Surf City north to Duck, with the potential of two to four foot surges from Duck to the Virginia border. The Pamlico and Albemarle sounds are projected to rise quickly today. More than 75 shelters remain open for those needing a safe place to stay. DOT reports ten primary routes are closed due to water or trees blocking the road. A bridge is reported out on NC 12 just north of Ocracoke. Emergency management personnel are prepared to move supplies into the areas where the hurricane has passed and to conduct damage assessments where it is safe to do so. More than 500 National Guard personnel and 183 vehicles are beginning post-storm search and rescue, and 34 aircraft with more prepared to be activated as needed. Tweet Next >