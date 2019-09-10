NC Recognizes Farm Health and Safety Week

RALEIGH -- Today's farmers are facing challenges, both mentally and physically, and state officials say efforts continue to help them.

September 15-21 is recognized as National Farm Health and Safety Week. North Carolina’s Agricultural Commissioner Steve Troxler says farming is a “different type of occupation” in that it requires both intense physical and mental strength. He says it’s a hard time for farmers in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, recent trade wars, low market prices, and droughts—but he adds farmers are trying to stay positive.

With the rise of technology, Troxler says isolation is another struggle farmers face. A lack of face-to-face contact can influence farmer’s mental health.

“Think about sitting on a tractor for long hours every day and then coming in to mountains of paperwork,” Troxler says, “it’s important to remember to make time with family and friends.”

Statewide efforts are being made for the mental health of farmers as well.

The Agromedicine Institute at ECU is holding events on farm stress to help farmers deal with hard times. The institute has conducted 27 events so far with over 1,400 participants, according to Troxler.

Troxler says it is an especially difficult time to be a farmer, noting it is important for communities to support farmers and recognize the importance of their mental health, both during this Farm Safety Week and all the time.