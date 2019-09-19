N.C. Highway Marker will Honor Thad Eure

RALEIGH— An N.C. Highway historical marker will be dedicated to one of North Carolina’s most influential historical figures. Thaddeus “Thad” Eure served as North Carolina’s Secretary of State for 56 years—a longer term than any other elected official in the U.S.—and the influence of his tenure is still seen in North Carolina today. Eure, a World War I veteran and respected politician, first entered politics in 1923 when he was elected Mayor of Winton. In 1936 he began his record-breaking term as North Carolina’s Secretary of State, which lasted over half a century. Between the two, Eure served a term in the state House of Representatives and was a part of the Highway Patrol’s founding. In 1987, Eure was officially recognized as the nation’s longest-serving public official by then-President Ronald Regan. For most of his combined 64 years in office, Eure managed to avoid controversy, with the exception of backlash that resulted from the Speaker Ban Law he drafted in 1963, which has since been repealed on account of violating the fifth Constitutional Amendment. To honor Eure’s achievements, a highway marker will be erected at the intersection of Highway 158 and White Oak Road in Gates County in Eure’s honor. An unveiling and dedication ceremony will be held September 28 followed by a reception sponsored by the Gates County Historical Society. Tweet Next >