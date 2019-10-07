Majority of the Carolinas Paying Less to Fill-Up this Week

CHARLOTTE – Most motorists across the Carolinas are experiencing lower gas prices on the week. North Carolina’s $2.40 average is three cents less than last week, four cents more than last month and 34 cents less than this time last year. South Carolina’s $2.28 average is four cents less than last week, five cents more than last month and 33 cents less than this time last year.



“Prices are going down for the most part in the Carolinas, though pump to pump prices are kind of all over the place,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Stations are switching over to the less expensive winter blend of gas throughout the coming weeks, which will drive prices down, and some may be ahead of others on the transition.”



Tweet Next >