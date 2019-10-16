NC Governor Declares October 2019 Archives Month

RALEIGH—This October has been declared a statewide ‘Archives Month’ by Governor Roy Cooper. Throughout the month, North Carolinians that have contributed to state archives will be recognized. The State Archives, located in Raleigh, preserve and grant public access to historic records and materials. The archives are home to more than a hundred million cultural items that relate to the state’s development. Some of the earliest relics include almost two thousand Bible records and a map dating back to 1584. Programs and projects are often presented by the State Archives to interest the public—the newest is a podcast called “Connecting the Dots” that will uncover North Carolina stories through archive documents. The podcast will involve “murder, mystery, and mayhem” and will feature stories on the murders of Charlie Silver and Nell Cropsey, mayhem-making animals, and the story of a disappearing crew ship. The podcast will run through the end of the year. State archivist Sarah Koonts says she encourages North Carolinians to take a look at the State Archives, saying that archives located throughout the state in colleges, historical societies, and public libraries serve to "preserve the historic record to inform the future." The State Archives can be visited in person, and over 100,000 records are available online at https://archives.ncdcr.gov/ . Tweet < Prev Next >