NC Official Elected President of NASCIO

Before his presidential appointment, Boyette served as secretary for North Carolina's Department of Transportation for 20 years. He was appointed to the position by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017.

As part of his new role, the previous NACIO treasurer will work with the association's Executive Committee and be responsible for strategic planning as well as approving the association's annual budget and business plan.

Boyette, who will serve as President until October of 2020, says that "the information technology landscape has changed, and we, as chief information officers, must be innovative and forward-thinking--especially with cyber security."

The association provides support for state Chief Information Officers, facilitates the exchange of information, and promotes the implementation of IT best innovations and practices. NASCIO also offers national conferences, peer networking, research, and publications.