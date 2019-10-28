Former Sen. Hagan Dies

RALEIGH -- Former North Carolina U.S. Senator Kay Hagan died Monday after a lengthy illness. She was 66. Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state buildings, facilities and grounds to be lowered to half-staff immediately through sunset on Tuesday, October 29, in honor of former US Senator Kay Hagan. Hagan passed away on Monday, October 28. She served in the US Senate, representing North Carolina from 2009 to 2015. A native of Shelby, North Carolina, Hagan also served as a member of the North Carolina Senate, representing the 32nd district from 1999 - 2003 and the 27th district from 2003 - 2009. In her honor, Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement. "Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people - especially young girls - to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today." Meanwhile, both U.S. Senators from North Carolina – Richard Burr and Thom Tillis issued their own statements in memory of Hagan. “Brooke and I are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely loss of Kay Hagan.” Burr said in a statement. “Kay dedicated much of her life to serving North Carolina, and she will be remembered for her tireless work on behalf of the home and the people she loved. In our time as Senate colleagues, we worked across the aisle together frequently on issues that we both knew would determine what type of country our children would inherit, from conservation to our common defense. She tackled everything she did with a passion and a sense of humor that will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.” Tillis said: “Susan and I are absolutely heartbroken by Senator Kay Hagan’s sudden passing and we extend our condolences and prayers to her loving family and many friends. We join all North Carolinians in remembering her dedicated and distinguished record of public service to our state and nation.” Hagan defeated Senator Elizabeth Dole and then lost to Thom Tillis after serving one term. Tweet Next >