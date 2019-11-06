Wildfire Risk Stays High in NC

RALEIGH—Wildfires are raging in California, but North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is reminding the Tar Heel state that the risk is high here as well. Troxler says that though rain has helped with dry conditions, he does not want North Carolinians to disregard the risk of wildfires in the state. “I don’t want people to get a false sense of security,” he says, “thinking that there’s no wildfire risk out there.” As residents warm up with bonfires, trash-burning, and marshmallow-roasting, Troxler encourages them to check the weather prior to burning outdoors, obtain a permit if necessary, and have a phone and water nearby. He says that the best way to start a fire is with “seasoned firewood and adequate kindling” rather than flammable liquids, and he encourages North Carolinians to use common sense when starting fires of any kind. Troxler notes that “the first few minutes are crucial” when a fire gets out of hand. He says that the infamous “Party Rock” fire of 2016 was started with a single cigarette. That fire damaged some 7,000 acres in Lake Lure. He says that in total, 67,000 acres of North Carolina forests were damaged by wildfires in 2016. Troxler says it is very important to be cautious when burning anytime, but especially outdoors. Troxler says “it’s never too late to be cautious with fires,” and he encourages all North Carolinians to make an effort to reduce wildfire risks. Tweet Next >