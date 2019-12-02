NC High School Girls Practice Cybersecurity

RALEIGH—High school girls in North Carolina have the opportunity to win big and learn more about cybersecurity by practicing their skills. The 2020 Girls Go CyberStart challenge will offer 9th -12th grade girls statewide a chance to win cash prizes and scholarships for participating. The free, interactive program called Girls Go CyberStart allows teams or individual high school girls to compete in digital challenges that test their cybersecurity skills and increase their knowledge on the subject. Participants solve challenges involving cybersecurity to gain points and prizes while advancing to higher levels. Over 10,000 high school girls nationwide have participated so far, according to a press release, and the contest is designed to encourage young girls to get excited about cybersecurity; and even consider going into the field. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he encourages high school girls to get involved with CyberStart. He says “Getting young people excited about cybersecurity now can open doors for life-long career opportunities,” and he adds that “We’re connected to information and each other like never before, but with that connectivity comes security vulnerabilities and the need for a new generation of cybersecurity experts to keep our systems safe in the future.” Nearly 700 of North Carolina’s students participated in last year’s competition, and Enloe High School placed fifth in the nation. Combined, the participants brought home $8,550 in cash prizes and scholarships. To enter this year’s contest, high school girls statewide can register from now to January 31. Registration and more information is available at https://www.girlsgocyberstart.org/ . Tweet Next >