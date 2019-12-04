NCDOT Drone Program Wins Award

RALEIGH— The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) drone program won a Transportation Innovation Award for their use of drones to deliver medical supplies. NCDOT received the award at the first ever Cleantech Innovation Awards in Raleigh. The Cleantech Innovation Award program was organized by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster as a way to recognize and honor those contributing to clean technology innovation in the Triangle. The company is focused on accelerating clean technology in the Triangle and beyond. NCDOT’s drone program was awarded the Transportation Innovation Award, specifically, for their use of cleantech that reportedly creates a positive impact for the economy, environment, and city residents. The program is using drones to deliver medical goods, and since March drones have made over 1,600 deliveries of medical supplies across Raleigh’s Wake Med campus. A staffer says the award was a positive sign for many state officials in terms of the success and future of the drone program. NCDOT’s drone program manager Basil Yap says in a press release that “this award proves just how much potential this program has.” He adds that “not only will it transform the future of medical logistics, we could see a lasting positive impact on our environment as well.” DOT leaders point out the use of drones for medical deliveries in the Tar Heel state may be the first step towards reducing carbon emissions by using drones for deliveries of other goods in the future. Tweet Next >