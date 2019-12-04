Little Leaf Farms to Create 100 NC Jobs

BURNSVILLE— A produce distribution will provide 100 jobs at a new Yancy County facility. Little Leaf Farms LLC is in the process of building a greenhouse complex in Yancey County, which will provide up to 100 jobs. The fresh lettuce-producing company plans to invest up to $86 million in Burnsville in a multi-phase expansion. Devens, Massachusetts based Little Leaf Farms distributes high-quality lettuce for 2,000 northeast-coast markets. Greenhouses produced by the company are hydroponic and include innovative features such as using 100 percent captured rainwater and using advanced fertilization and irrigation systems which use 90 percent less water than field-grown greens. In Yancey County specifically, Little Leaf Farms will build up to 20 acres of greenhouses, which will reportedly increase distribution to east coast markets. The program will also bring up to 100 jobs with $53,700 salaries to the area, which has a current average salary of $32,490. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says in a press release that the greenhouse will be a positive addition for Yancey County. He says “North Carolina is known for innovation and agriculture;” noting that “projects like Little Leaf’s new greenhouse mean a better product and more sustainable practices to grow crops and jobs in Yancey County.” CEO of Little Leaf Farms Paul Sellew says the company is “excited to be coming to North Carolina and Yancey County in particular.” He says “we are proud to be both leading the transformation of our food system to higher quality and locally grown products and contributing to the local economy.” The project in Yancey County will be partially facilitated by a NC Economic Investment Committee-approved Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). The project will last 12 years, and is estimated to grow North Carolina’s economy by $636 million. State officials say this project could also lead to more funding for the Tar Heel state’s Industrial Development Fund- Utility Account, which helps rural communities achieve new infrastructure to attract new businesses. Tweet Next >