Smart Start Looks for New Leader

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina Partnership for Children (NCPC), the lead organization for the Smart Start network, has launched a national search for the next leader of Smart Start. The NCPC Board of Directors established a Search Committee made up of members of the Board of Directors following President Cindy Watkins’ decision to step down from the role. The committee includes: Patrick Danahy, Robert Eagle, Lorie Barnes, Zachary Everhart, Stan Lewis, Dr. Melissa Johnson, Anna Mercer-McLean, and Jennie Eblen as the committee chair. The committee also includes Marie Moore, NCPC Human Resources Officer, and Genevieve Megginson, Executive Director of the Chatham County Partnership for Children. Following a Request for Proposals (RFP), the search committee chose Ford Webb Associates to conduct the national search. Ford Webb Associates is a national executive search firm that provides a unique blend of top-level management consulting and strategic search capabilities. This will be the company’s third time conducting a search for the role of President for NCPC. We are looking for a President that will be an active and visible leader, as well as an advocate and innovator at the local, state, and national levels,” stated Jennie Eblen, Committee Chair. “The President must assure there is strong management and operational leadership in place to continue the critical work of supporting our local partnerships.” Tweet Next >