Governor Makes Cabinet Picks

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper has named Eric Boyette to serve as the next Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Boyette, who currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, enters the role after Jim Trogdon shared his decision to retire from state service with plans to return to the private sector. Governor Cooper has selected Tracy Doaks to serve as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology. "Eric Boyette and Tracy Doaks have served our state with distinction throughout their careers, and I am pleased that they will continue working on behalf of all North Carolinians," said Governor Cooper. "I thank Secretary Trogdon for his service to North Carolina and the Department of Transportation." The changes will go into effect upon Secretary Trogdon's retirement at the end of February. Eric Boyette serves as Secretary and State Chief Information Officer for the N.C. Department of Information Technology. He was appointed to the position in April 2017 by Gov. Roy Cooper and confirmed by the state General Assembly soon thereafter. In this role, he leads the state department responsible for all IT procurement, state cybersecurity, operational services, broadband infrastructure, solutions division, data analytics center, the N.C. 911 Board and strategic IT planning. Eric was named the NC Tech Public CIO of the year in 2019. Tracy Doaks joined the N.C. Department of Information Technology as Chief Deputy State Chief Information Officer and Chief Services Officer in November of 2015. In this role, Doaks leads the Service Delivery Division and focuses her efforts on providing enterprise application and infrastructure services to state agencies, local governments and universities across North Carolina. Tracy was named the NC Tech Public CIO of the year in 2018.