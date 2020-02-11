Commissioner Warns of Oxygen Fires

RALEIGH -- After a recent burn incident at an assisted living facility in Asheboro, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey is warning North Carolinians how dangerous it is to smoke while using an oxygen tank. According to Randolph County emergency officials, a resident with an oxygen tank was smoking when she reportedly caught fire. The victim was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on Saturday for treatment for burns. “What happened in Asheboro was a terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and we wish her a speedy recovery,” said Commissioner Causey. “This is also a tragic reminder of the dangers of smoking while using an oxygen tank and I hope others will learn a valuable lesson from this accident.” Of the 117 fire deaths that occurred across North Carolina in 2019, about 10 percent could have the contributing factor of the victim smoking tobacco products while using an oxygen tank. Most of these fire deaths occur in people over the age of 65 and are mobility challenged. Tweet < Prev Next >