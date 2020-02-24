Inmate Dies In Altercation

Staff responded and provided medical attention. Local law enforcement was notified. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at 9:01 a.m.

Young-Johnson, 23, was a close-custody offender housed in the regular population. He was serving a 25-year prison sentence for second degree murder. He was admitted to prison on March 31, 2018 after he was convicted in Mecklenburg County.

The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.