State Prepares for Coronavirus

RALEIGH -- Governor Roy Cooper's Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Task Force continues to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 infections occurring in North Carolina and is encouraging businesses, schools, health care providers, communities and individuals to prepare as well. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that Americans should be anticipating and preparing for the possibility of widespread COVID-19 in the United States. Since late January, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and NC Emergency Management (NCEM) have been operating a team to coordinate efforts around the state's response. In early February, Governor Cooper formalized this effort with the creation of the COVID-19 Task Force. "NCDHHS has been coordinating with the CDC and state and local partners to prepare for COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in China," said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS. "We are asking North Carolinians to continue to plan ahead for the possibility of the spread of the infection, while the risk for North Carolina is currently low." NCDHHS and NCEM are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to any potential isolated cases that might occur in the state and prepare North Carolinians to be ready in the event of more widespread, national COVID-19 transmission. The Task Force is developing response plans that address a range of possible scenarios. NCDHHS continues to host regular calls with local health providers and partners, develop and disseminate information and guidance and respond to questions from providers and communities. "We have been working closely with our Public Health and Office of Emergency Medical Services partners to ensure our preparedness for all scenarios as it relates to COVID-19 infection," said Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry, who co-chairs the Governor's Task Force with Dr. Tilson. "We would rather be over prepared to protect the health and well-being of North Carolinians." The following are common-sense measures all North Carolinians can take to prepare for potential widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the state: