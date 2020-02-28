New Cabinet Members Sworn

RALEIGH -- Eric Boyette was sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Tracy Doaks was sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology. Boyette and Doaks bring a wealth of knowledge into these new roles. “I am grateful for Secretary Boyette and Secretary Doaks’ willingness to serve our state in these new roles,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I am confident in their abilities to lead and move our state forward.” Eric Boyette most recently served as Secretary and State Chief Information Officer for the N.C. Department of Information Technology. He was appointed to the position in April 2017 by Gov. Roy Cooper and confirmed by the state General Assembly soon thereafter. In this role, he led the state department responsible for all IT procurement, state cybersecurity, operational services, broadband infrastructure, solutions division, data analytics center, the N.C. 911 Board and strategic IT planning. Eric was named the NC Tech Public CIO of the year in 2019. Boyette has more than 20 years of experience in state government. Prior to his role as DIT secretary, he held several leadership roles in the N.C. Department of Transportation, including Chief Information Officer, Inspector General and Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner. He has also served as the DIT deputy state chief information officer for Solutions Delivery. Boyette earned a Bachelor of Science from Barton College. Tracy Doaks joined the N.C. Department of Information Technology as Chief Deputy State Chief Information Officer and Chief Services Officer in November of 2015. In this role, Doaks led the Service Delivery Division and focuses her efforts on providing enterprise application and infrastructure services to state agencies, local governments and universities across North Carolina. Tracy was named the NC Tech Public CIO of the year in 2018. Prior to joining NC DIT, Doaks worked for Duke Medicine, where she served as the Senior Director of Service Delivery. Her primary responsibilities involved providing leadership and oversight in the execution and delivery of application and infrastructure services for all of the hospitals, clinics, School of Medicine and School of Nursing. Doaks previously worked for the State of North Carolina as Assistant Secretary of IT and Chief Information Officer for the N.C. Department of Revenue, where she led all aspects of strategic IT planning, implementation, operations, support and risk management. In addition, her past work experience also includes managing clinical informatics and analytics at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and developing systems at Accenture. Doaks earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and then went on to earn her CIO certification from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. She is also certified as a project management professional. Additionally, Doaks received the 2016 Distinguished Alumnus Award from North Carolina State University's Edward P. Fitts Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. In addition to serving as an advisory board member of MCNC, she serves on the board of the North Carolina Center for Public Policy and Research and also on N.C. State's Computer Science Strategic Advisory Board. Tweet < Prev Next >