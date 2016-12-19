House Bill 2 on Way to Repeal

RALEIGH, N.C.-- North Carolina's Republican legislative leaders are taking swipes at Democrat Governor-elect Roy Cooper, even as they say they'll go along with a plan for a special session to repeal the state's House Bill 2 law. Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said they'd be ready to act when outgoing Republican Governor Pat McCrory called them into a special session. But Berger and Moore accused Cooper of taking too much credit, when he announced Monday that a repeal was in the works. They claim they've been amenable for months to repealing HB2 if Charlotte acted first to undo a local anti-discrimination ordinance. The Charlotte City Council did so Monday. Berger and Moore say Democrats used the debate over HB2 in past months as a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor's race. In a video McCrory released Monday afternoon, he hinted he always supported a repeal. "You know, the sudden reversal with little notice after the gubernatorial election has ended, sadly proves this entire issue, originated by the political left, was all about politics at the expense of Charlotte and the entire state of North Carolina," said McCrory McCrory called for a special session on House Bill 2 repeal for Wednesday. House Bill 2 has cost the state millions of dollars, including championship sporting events and canceled concerts. North Carolina's so- called transgender bathroom law, requires people to use public bathrooms that match the gender on their birth certificates. A vote by the Charlotte City Council Monday, is what suddenly opened the door for the House Bill 2 repeal. The city voted to revoke its own anti-discrimination bathroom ordinance. That law was the catalyst for state leaders passing House Bill 2. Chris Brook, with North Carolina's ACLU, says repeal would be a good move for the state. "H.B. 2 has undoubtedly been harming North Carolinians, in particular the L.G.B.T. community, but also our state's economy and our state's reputation." Brook, the legal director for the state A.C.L.U., says the group's lawsuit aimed to have H.B. 2 deemed unconstitutional, but if it's fully repealed, he says the lawsuit will probably be unnecessary. Supporters of House Bill 2 are promising to flood the General Assembly to let lawmakers know they don't want it repealed. Many conservatives see House Bill 2 as a poster child for what government can achieve. Tami Fitzgerald of the N.C. Values Coalition is planning a protest for Wednesday at the General Assembly. "To be faced with the issue again of having to defend the privacy and safety of little girls in bathrooms, showers, locker rooms and other private changing facilities, is almost treasonous," said Fizgerald. Tweet < Prev Next >