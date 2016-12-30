Foster Care Changes Take Effect With New Year

RALEIGH -- Teens in foster care in North Carolina may continue receiving support services from their 18th to their 21st birthdays through “Foster Care 18 to 21”, which begins Jan. 1. "Many young adults in foster care are not prepared for self-sufficiency by age 18," said N.C. Senior Director for Social Services and County Operations Wayne Black. "Their life experiences create additional challenges to overcome. Extending services to age 21 provides additional guidance and assistance, and offers a support network in early adulthood, allowing for independence with a safety net." Young adults choosing to receive these services are more likely to obtain a high school diploma and enroll in college, and they are less likely to become involved in the criminal justice system. Those who exit foster care at age 18 are able to return to the Foster Care 18 to 21 program at a later date as long as they have not reached their 21stbirthday. The Foster Care 18 to 21 program is a result of the 2015 session of the N.C. General Assembly, which extended for up to three years the provision of benefits and services to young adults aging out of foster care. Tweet Next >