Cooper Adds Staff

RALEIGH – Several names from the administration of Democratic Governor Jim Hunt will be serving incoming Governor Roy Cooper's staff. Cooper has hired an expert in public policy to serve as Policy Director and named two veteran state government employees to posts in the Governor's Office . Jenni Owen will leave her post in the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University to join Cooper's office as Policy Director. Owen is Faculty at the Sanford School where she serves as Director of Policy Engagement, and previously served as a senior policy advisor in the Governor's office and the state Division of Social Services. "Jenni brings a wealth of knowledge in public policy but more importantly cares deeply about the people of North Carolina," Cooper said ina press relased. "She's a collaborator who can look at our challenges across issues to find smart, strategic solutions." Cooper named two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, longtime aides Stephen Bryant and Julia White. Both previously worked at the NC Department of Justice. Bryant also worked for Gov. Jim Hunt and White for the North Carolina Senate, prior to joining Cooper's DOJ staff. White will oversee the policy, communications and budget area for the Governor, and Bryant will oversee intergovernmental issues, appointments, including Boards and Commissions, and constituent services. Also Tuesday the Governor's office continued to fill its press office, hiring campaign spokesmen Ford Porter and Jamal Little, and DOJ staff member Samantha Cole. "I am glad these staff members will help me move our state forward, and they are all excited to get started," Cooper said.