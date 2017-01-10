Tuesday - January 10, 2017 HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login Highway Honors Coble Written by Staff GREENSBORO --- Officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation joined friends and family members of the late U.S. Representative J. Howard Coble unveiling a sign naming a portion of Interstate 85 in the congressman’s honor. Hundreds gathered for the ceremony at Alamance Presbyterian Church. “Dedicating this portion of highway is a fitting tribute and will help Congressman Coble’s memory live on in a tangible and personal way,” Acting Transportation Secretary Mike Holder said. “Everyone who passes along this corridor will be reminded of his outstanding dedication and sacrifice.”



The Guilford County Board of Commissioners requested that the state name a portion of I-85 for Coble to commemorate his lifelong commitment to public service.



The N.C. Board of Transportation unanimously passed the resolution to rename the portion of the interstate in December.



“He’s had a profound impact on our area, and his 30-year tenure in Congress is a testimony to just how much he was loved and respected by his constituents,” said Division Seven Board Member Cheryl McQueary.



Coble was a lifelong resident of Guilford County and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Reserve. He served as an assistant federal prosecutor, state revenue secretary and state legislator prior to his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1984.



“The department is pleased to have designed and erected this sign, further honoring his memory,” said Division Seven Engineer Mike Mills.



The stretch of I-85 honoring Coble is between I-40 and Alamance Church Road in Guilford County. Tweet Next >



