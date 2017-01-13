Zoo Has Near Record Year

Only 1994 and 1995, when the North America region first opened to the public, saw higher numbers.

In a press release, Pat Simmons, North Carolina Zoo director said, “We are deeply grateful to all those who came to see us in 2016! The citizens of North Carolina feel great ownership of this wonderful attraction and showed it this year with their visits. Thank you!”

The North Carolina Zoo is the world’s largest zoo, a global conservation leader and one of only two state supported zoos in the United States.