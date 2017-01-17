|
DOT Customer Service Survey Deadline Extended
Written by Staff
Tuesday, 17 January 2017 17:26
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for citizens to participate in its second annual customer survey until Jan. 31.
All citizen feedback will be collected online. Citizens wishing to participate can visit go.ncsu.edu/customerservice2016. The survey takes 15 minutes to complete, and the survey link is mobile-friendly.
The N.C. General Assembly requires the survey to gauge how well the transportation department provides high-quality customer service. Participation can help NCDOT identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer-focused.
The results will be available to the public on NCDOT.gov in 2017.