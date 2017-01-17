DOT Customer Service Survey Deadline Extended

All citizen feedback will be collected online. Citizens wishing to participate can visit go.ncsu.edu/customerservice2016. The survey takes 15 minutes to complete, and the survey link is mobile-friendly.

The N.C. General Assembly requires the survey to gauge how well the transportation department provides high-quality customer service. Participation can help NCDOT identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer-focused.

The results will be available to the public on NCDOT.gov in 2017.