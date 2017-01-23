Steven To Work On Child Passenger Safety

RALEIGH – A member of The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will serve on the National Child Passenger Safety Board. Bob Stevens is the state’s Law Enforcement Liaison for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and will represent the Governors Highway Safety Association on the Board. “It was a pleasure to nominate Bob Stevens to the National Child Passenger Safety Board,” said Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director Don Nail. “Bob brings a wealth of knowledge about traffic safety and child passenger safety to the table and will do an excellent job representing both North Carolina and the Governors Highway Safety Association.” Prior to joining the staff at the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Stevens served for thirty years as a law enforcement officer with the Garner Police Department, including 12 years as the lieutenant supervising the Traffic Safety Division. He also has nine years of experience as a child passenger safety technician. The National Child Passenger Safety Board, managed by the National Safety Council, seeks to maintain the quality and integrity of the National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program. The program is used to train and certify child passenger safety technicians and instructors. Tweet Next >