Shakeup Announced at DEQ

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Secretary Michael S. Regan announced several key appointments to his leadership team and several holdovers from the administration of Gov. Pat McCrory have been replaced. “We’re assembling a talented and experienced leadership team to both address the challenges as well as seize the numerous opportunities at DEQ,” Regan said. “All are proven leaders with strong track records in environmental stewardship who have devoted much of their careers to working with diverse stakeholders from a wide range of viewpoints as a way to find practical solutions to complex problems.” Regan named retired Colonel John A. Nicholson as the agency’s chief deputy secretary. Nicholson served 28 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and was the military affairs advisor to two North Carolina governors. Nicholson has advanced energy efficiency and environmental conservation initiatives while in the military. Nicholson will work closely with Secretary Regan, overseeing various managerial duties including special projects related to the military. Nicholson succeeds John Evans. Sheila Holman has been named DEQ’s assistant secretary for the Environment. A dedicated and talented career public servant, Holman has worked for nearly three decades in the federal and state air quality regulatory arenas. She’s spent the past six years leading the state Division of Air Quality. Holman will oversee development of major policy initiatives for programs with responsibilities such as permitting of discharges to surface waters; issuance of air emissions permits; implementation of grant programs for wastewater and permitting of coastal development; and regulation of animal operations. Holman replaces Tom Reeder. Mike Abraczinskas, who has worked much of his career as a public servant with DEQ, will serve as the acting director for the N.C. Division of Air Quality. Regan also selected attorney William “Bill” F. Lane to serve as DEQ’s general counsel. For the past 20 years, Lane has worked for Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton in Raleigh representing a variety of business and governmental clients on issues related to energy, air quality, waste management and water quality. Lane will be the first point of contact in litigation, acting as the service agent for all contested cases, tort claims and other lawsuits involving the department. He will supervise the rulemaking coordination process and provide advice on new policy initiatives, legislation, contracts, conflicts of interest and dispute resolution. Lane replaces attorney Sam Hayes. Regan selected R. Anderson “Andy” Miller to be DEQ’s legislative affairs director. Miller has managed legislative functions for two N.C. House representatives. Miller will work with members of the General Assembly on environmental legislation and constituent issues, and coordinate DEQ’s periodic reports to the General Assembly. Miller replaces Mollie Young. Jamie Kritzer has been named DEQ’s acting deputy secretary for Public Affairs. Kritzer has worked as a public information officer for the agency since 2003. Prior to joining DEQ, he was a newspaper reporter. Kritzer will oversee the agency’s internal and external communications. Kritzer replaces Stephanie Hawco. Regan thanked DEQ’s previous leadership team for their dedicated service to the state. Tweet Next >