Two Arrested For Insurance Fraud

Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse Mr. and Mrs. Priester of fraudulently claiming their vehicle was struck by a deer in order to receive payment for property damage and bodily injury from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company during July 2016. Investigators allege the vehicle damages were from a previous claim that was settled in 2014.

Shakeema Priester and Terence Priester made their first court appearance on Jan. 20, 2017, in Durham County.

An estimated 10 cents of every dollar paid in premiums goes toward the payment of fraudulent claims. The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud.