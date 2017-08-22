Public Can Comment Today on Redistricting

|
(Raleigh, NC) -- With a court-ordered deadline of September 1st fast approaching, North Carolina lawmakers will seek public comment, today (TUE) on the proposed new political maps, released over the weekend by House and Senate committees. The Chambers were forced to reconfigure district boundaries after federal courts struck down nearly 30 legislative districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.
LOCATIONS FOR TUESDAY'S PUBLIC HEARINGS (all begin at 4:00pm)
BEAUFORT COUNTY
Beaufort Community College
Building 9, Room 953
5337 US Hwy. 264 East
Washington, NC 27889
CALDWELL COUNTY
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute
2855 Hickory Blvd.Building B, Room 104
Hudson, NC 28638
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Fayetteville Technical Community College
General Classroom Building (GCB), Room 108
2817 Fort Bragg Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28303
GUILFORD COUNTY
Guilford Technical Community College
Medline Campus Center, Room 360
2601 E Main St.
Jamestown, NC 2728
HALIFAX COUNTY
Halifax Community College
100 College Dr. Building 100, Room 108
Weldon, NC 27890
MECKLENBURG COUNTY
Central Piedmont Community College
1112 Charlottetowne Ave. Hall Building, Rooms 215/216
Charlotte, NC 28204
WAKE COUNTY
Legislative Office Building
300 N Salisbury St., Room 643
Raleigh, NC 27603