Public Can Comment Today on Redistricting

(Raleigh, NC) -- With a court-ordered deadline of September 1st fast approaching, North Carolina lawmakers will seek public comment, today (TUE) on the proposed new political maps, released over the weekend by House and Senate committees. The Chambers were forced to reconfigure district boundaries after federal courts struck down nearly 30 legislative districts as illegal racial gerrymanders.

LOCATIONS FOR TUESDAY'S PUBLIC HEARINGS (all begin at 4:00pm)

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Beaufort Community College

Building 9, Room 953

5337 US Hwy. 264 East

Washington, NC 27889

CALDWELL COUNTY

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute

2855 Hickory Blvd.Building B, Room 104

Hudson, NC 28638

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Fayetteville Technical Community College

General Classroom Building (GCB), Room 108

2817 Fort Bragg Rd.

Fayetteville, NC 28303

GUILFORD COUNTY

Guilford Technical Community College

Medline Campus Center, Room 360

2601 E Main St.

Jamestown, NC 2728

HALIFAX COUNTY

Halifax Community College

100 College Dr. Building 100, Room 108

Weldon, NC 27890

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Central Piedmont Community College

1112 Charlottetowne Ave. Hall Building, Rooms 215/216

Charlotte, NC 28204

WAKE COUNTY

Legislative Office Building

300 N Salisbury St., Room 643

Raleigh, NC 27603