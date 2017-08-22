REAL ID Act Passes Milestone

RALEIGH – The State Division of Motor Vehicles has surpassed the 100,000 milestone since the REAL ID debuted in May. The ID is a new form of identification that meets new federal security requirements for boarding a commercial airplane or visiting a military base or other federal facility. “We are glad North Carolinians are getting ahead of the deadline,” DMV Commissioner Torre J. Jessup said. “Traveling by air will be much easier with a REAL ID when the Transportation Security Administration begins enforcing tougher identification requirements at the airport on Oct. 1, 2020.” The total number of REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards issued to-date is 106,074. Currently, REAL IDs account for 14 percent of all issuances. The N.C. REAL ID is just like a traditional North Carolina license or ID, but has a gold star endorsement at the top. The federal REAL ID Act established the requirements and the program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DMV officials encourage residents to obtain a REAL ID when renewing their driver license or ID card. To make it more convenient when boarding, frequent flyers are recommended to apply for their REAL ID in advance of their next flight. Tweet Next >