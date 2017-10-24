Prisons Director To Retire

RALEIGH --- W. David Guice, Chief Deputy Secretary for Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, is stepping down at the end of the month, the Department of Public Safety announced today. An acting Chief Deputy Secretary will be named in the coming days. Guice is retiring from the department effective Nov. 1. He has served North Carolina for 40 years in a variety of roles. He served in his most recent position with DPS since 2013, and prior to that served as the director of Community Corrections. Following a violent attack at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City on Oct. 12, DPS under the leadership of Secretary Erik Hooks took several actions to make North Carolina prisons safer. Immediately after the event, the Department began a thorough assessment of the incident and as part of that the Secretary has been looking at a variety of areas to include personnel, policies, procedures and safety measures. Based upon the ongoing review of the incident, Secretary Hooks has initiated the following actions: Requested the National Institute of Corrections conduct an independent and comprehensive review of the safety and security operations at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, as well as all aspects of Correction Enterprises’ safety protocols to include staffing patterns, inmate worker placement assessments, training and operational procedures. Shut down operations at the Pasquotank sewing plant permanently. Conduct a thorough review of all inmates currently assigned to work in Correction Enterprises operations. Pending that review, a specific set of inmates with convictions for assaultive crimes will be suspended from participation in Correction Enterprises operations that involve the use of cutting and/or impact tools until further risk assessments can be completed. Those with convictions of a violent crime against a government official and/or law enforcement are ineligible for assignment to any work station utilizing or providing access to cutting and/or impact tools without expressed approval of the Director of Prisons Office. Organize an advisory committee to consider and recommend additional technology and individual devices to enhance the safety and security of prison and Correction Enterprises staff, prison facilities and plant operations. (Committee to include representation from Prisons operations, Adult Correction Special Operations and Intelligence, Legal, State Highway Patrol and Emergency Management). Review the safety of all Corrections Enterprises operations at all state prisons. Increase the number of correctional officers who provide security in Correction Enterprises areas, and increasing the number of rounds by the officer in charge within those areas until such time as we are able to conduct a security review to ensure the safety of employees. Review emergency procedures at all facilities to enhance safety and security. Tweet < Prev Next >