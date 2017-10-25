Matthew Financing Available

RALEIGH -- Small businesses affected by Hurricane Matthew should apply now for $15 million in financing from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and nonprofit lenders, Governor Roy Cooper encouraged business owners. The N.C. Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Small Business Recovery Assistance Program launched this week with a website and application information. “When Hurricane Matthew hit, small business owners lost store fronts, equipment, furniture and revenue, and many aren’t yet able to reopen,” said Governor Cooper. “Small business owners can use these funds to fix damage, replace equipment, and get their business up and running again.”



The Governor’s Recovery Office and the North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $7.5 million to support small businesses still recovering from the storm that hit last October. The funds will be matched by private lenders to provide at least $15 million in loans available to small businesses in Matthew-affected areas, especially in Robeson, Cumberland, Edgecombe and Wayne counties. More information on the program can be found here.



Funds can be used to: make repairs and property improvements; purchase and install equipment, furniture and fixtures; cover working capital or pay for marketing, operating costs and inventory; and/or relocate people displaced if the small business moves into or replaces a residence.



The lending institutions listed below are providing small business loans through the program. For general questions or specific inquiries about application, contact any representative. Tweet Next >