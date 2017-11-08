Cary Train Station Gets High Marks

CARY-- The Amtrak train station in Cary was ranked as the number one station in the country for Overall Station Experience in 2017 with a 97 percent score, beating out more than 450 other stations. Additionally, the NCDOT-staffed Salisbury train station was ranked fourth on the list with a 94 percent customer satisfaction experience score. Five other North Carolina stations also made the list. “It’s wonderful to see that the efforts and commitment to great customer service by NCDOT and Amtrak employees are being recognized nationwide,” said Allan Paul, NCDOT Rail Division Acting Director. “Community is at the core of what we do, and the Department will continue working hard to make sure that all who travel on one of our trains will have an unforgettable, positive experience.” The N.C. Department of Transportation has had a long-standing partnership with Amtrak and the Town of Cary to provide quality passenger rail service through the Piedmont and Carolinian trains. An onsite security system, Amtrak station staff and N.C. Volunteer Train Hosts help ensure that Cary passengers are safe and receive excellent customer service. “Passenger recognition of these North Carolina stations represents the dedication Amtrak's employees provide to customers every day,” said Jay McArthur, Amtrak senior manager, State Corridors. “Our passengers increasingly appreciate a more comfortable and enjoyable way to travel in North Carolina and on our national network, serving more than 500 destinations.” Tweet < Prev Next >