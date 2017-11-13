Governor Marks Education Week

RALEIGH -- Governor Cooper declared November 13-17, 2017 to be American Education Week in North Carolina. Sponsored by the National Education Association and the American Legion, American Education Week has been recognized and celebrated the week before Thanksgiving since 1921. The observance honors the role public schools play in providing opportunity and strengthening communities and our democracy. “Education is not only in our state’s Constitution, it is in our DNA. It represents who we are as a people in North Carolina. A strong public education is the best way to create good jobs and grow the middle class and it’s right that we recognize the role public education plays in increasing opportunity in our communities,” said Gov. Cooper. Throughout the week Gov. Cooper and members of his cabinet will spread out across North Carolina to visit classrooms and highlight the importance of public education. “We know we need to do more to support public education in North Carolina. That starts with highlighting the work being done in our schools and learning about the challenges our students and teachers face. I’m so grateful to our parents, teachers, and school support personnel for all they do to educate young people, and I am proud to proclaim American Education week in North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. Tweet Next >