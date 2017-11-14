Boyles Honored

RALEIGH -- State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, along with current and former Department of State Treasurer employees, legislators and other dignitaries joined the Boyles family in honoring longtime North Carolina State Treasurer Harlan E. Boyles . Treasurer Boyles served the state for 24 years, garnering universal respect as the “Keeper of the Public Purse.” Boyles’ service and legacy continue to influence Treasurer Folwell’s vision for North Carolina. “Harlan Boyles is thought by many to be the best U.S. state treasurer of the 20th century,” said Treasurer Folwell. “I’m humbled to follow in his footsteps and I will honor his legacy by leading this office with integrity, ability and passion.” The Boyles family was presented with a plaque to celebrate Boyles’ induction into the Hall of Fame for the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers (NSACT), as well as honoring his memory and impact on the office and the state. “He would have been humbled by this celebration,” said Harlan Boyles’ son, Edward Boyles. “I’m so very proud of the different people he became friends with over the years, especially those in the treasurer’s office and their important mission of protecting the financial well-being of the state.” The presentation also included comments from former Deputy State Treasurer Charles Heatherly and N.C. Hall of Fame broadcaster Tom Campbell, both of whom served under Boyles. Campbell remarked on Boyles’ dedication to the office of the treasurer. “He felt this was the most important job in North Carolina,” said Campbell. “He never aspired to be anything else, and he left a legacy that is hard to fill.” Former State Treasurer Richard Moore, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, former House Speaker Joe Mavretic, N.C. State Board of Education Chairman Bill Cobey and State Superintendent Mark Johnson also attended the celebration. The plaque will be displayed at the Department of State Treasurer in Raleigh. Tweet Next >