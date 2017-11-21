Injury, Illness Rate Remains Steady

RALEIGH -- New figures show North Carolina’s workplace injury and illness rate for private industry in 2016 was statistically unchanged from its historic low in 2015. The 2016 rate is 2.5 cases per 100 full-time workers, compared to 2.6 in 2015. The Tar Heel state remains one of the safest states in which to work with a rate below the national average of 2.9 cases per 100 full-time workers. “I take great pride in the fact that North Carolina’s injury and illness rate has dropped during my 16 years of service,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “The continuing decline over the years is a credit to the employers and employees of our state.” The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Division focuses on hazardous industries like construction and manufacturing by implementing special emphasis programs, providing free education and training, conducting free safety and health consultative visits, and establishing partnerships and alliances. The 2016 rate for construction was 2.2 per 100 full-time workers, compared to 2.7 in 2015 and below the national rate of 3.2. The 2016 rate for manufacturing declined from 3.3 in 2015 to 2.9 in 2016, below the national rate of 3.6. “This is positive news for North Carolina’s workplaces,” Commissioner Berry said. “We’d like to think that the safety and health programs administered by the OSH Division coupled with the increased participation in our safety and health recognition programs has contributed to this overall decline in the injury and illness rate.” Tweet Next >