HPU Poll: Majority Disapprove of Trump Job Performance

HIGH POINT -- A High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 38 percent. Meanwhile, a majority (57 percent) continue to say the country is headed in the wrong direction. Approximately half (51 percent) of North Carolina residents say they disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, and the remaining 11 percent do not offer an opinion. Almost one-third (29 percent) of respondents say the country is headed in the right direction, which is almost identical to the 31 percent who said they felt the same way in February 2017. In the current poll, 15 percent of respondents did not offer an opinion either way. "North Carolinian's opinion of the job approval of President Trump hasn't changed much in our most recent HPU Poll," says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. "The poll also indicates very little movement in how North Carolinians feel about the direction the country is headed in, which has remained low since last February