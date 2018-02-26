New Program Targets Health in Key Sectors

RALEIGH -- A new program aimed at improving worker health in the automotive, aviation and manufacturing sectors in Western North Carolina launched today, Governor Roy Cooper announced. Communities can apply for more than $1.6 million to support local efforts to enhance health care for these critical employees. Through the Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker Wellness Grant Program, applicants located in one of the 29 counties designated by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), can apply for funding for projects that use evidence-based practices that improve worker health outcomes. “Our workforce is our greatest asset,” said N.C. Governor Roy Cooper, “Without healthy workers, our companies can’t be successful. A healthy, trained workforce is critical for North Carolina, and this new program will help us achieve that.” Gov. Cooper recently announced NC Job Ready, his principles for making sure North Carolina’s workforce is ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow. The Southern Appalachian Automotive Worker Wellness Grant Program is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s ARC Program and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health. “This investment opportunity will allow communities across western North Carolina to support the development of a quality workforce, while simultaneously improving the overall health care services in these communities. This is a wonderful opportunity for North Carolina,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “These grants invest in health and wellness which is important for workers, their families and communities,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of DHHS. “Increasing access to affordable care in Western North Carolina is critical to turning the tide of the opioid crisis, allowing workers to get and keep jobs, and for kids to be successful in school.” Applicants must demonstrate how they will improve access to affordable, high-quality health care for workers and their families. Eligible applicants are local development districts, Indian tribes, counties, cities, institutions of higher education and non-profit organizations. Tweet Next >