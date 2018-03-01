HPU Poll: Consumer Sentiment Remains Unchanged

HIGH POINT -- According to the latest HPU Poll, the Consumer Sentiment Index shows that North Carolinians’ opinion about the economy and their personal finances remains relatively unchanged over the past year. The HPU Poll’s measure of consumer sentiment is an index that comprises five separate questions asking respondents about different aspects of how they view the U.S. economy and their own personal finances. The newest index, based on February 2018 HPU Poll data, is recorded at 93.0. The number has remained in the 90s for the past two years, and this year’s reading is slightly higher than last February (92.3). The HPU poll has been tracking consumer sentiment in North Carolina through the HPU poll since April 2010. “North Carolinians are a little more optimistic about the economy this year than they were a year ago,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “The latest poll continues to show a positive trend in consumer sentiment here in North Carolina.” Some findings for individual questions show why the overall index is beginning to climb, reflecting less pessimism among consumers. Tweet < Prev Next >