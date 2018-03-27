State Heritage Library To Close For Relocation

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina Government & Heritage Library is moving to a new location in April. The library will be closed to the public April 9-28 while the library collection is moved to its new space. The public space of the library will reopen on Monday, April 30 on the first floor of the Archives and History/State Library Building, 109 E. Jones St., Raleigh. While the library is temporarily closed, patrons may take advantage of pop-up library services, offered April 10-28 in the State Archives of North Carolina Search Room, 109 E. Jones St., Raleigh. The pop-up library will be available Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Library staff will be operating out of the State Archives with research assistance and limited access to print materials. Tweet Next >