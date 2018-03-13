State Holding Drone Workshop

Written by Staff

Over the last year, more than 650 attendees at five of these workshops learned about Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS, or drone) flight operations, data management and dozens of various applications for government and commercial users. Presenters also provided updates on the latest changes in federal and state drone regulations and gave live flight demonstrations.

State and local government drone operators, as well as local commercial operators, are invited to attend, network, and learn more about how emerging UAS technology can benefit their operations.

“Drone technology is quickly advancing and so are the possibilities for a business or government organization interested in using one,” said Basil Yap, UAS Program Manager for NCDOT’s Division of Aviation. “The folks in attendance can expect to come away with a realistic understanding of the possible applications for drone technology and what it takes to effectively implement drones into their operations.”

Seating is limited, so prospective attendees should register early. Registration will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17.